Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Carnival Cruise to Georgia Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Jody D. Peterman LLC on behalf of Rhonda Bezanilla. The case is 7:23-cv-00085, Bezanilla v. Carnival Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 26, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Rhonda Bezanilla

Plaintiffs

Jody Donald Peterman

defendants

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

David J Forestner

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel