Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Connell Foley on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hamilton Beach Brands to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by McCartney Stucky LLC on behalf of Mina Bezalel. The case is 1:22-cv-06536, Bezalel v. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 27, 2022, 5:51 PM