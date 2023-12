News From Law.com

Business development is, first and foremost, about people and your relationships with these people. While marketing and visibility activities (speaking, writing, etc.) are critical, it's the people who ultimately make the hiring decisions. As a lawyer, while time is rarely on your side, developing your Nurture System will help you strengthen and deepen your important relationships in ways that are sustainable and effective.

December 08, 2023, 7:53 AM

