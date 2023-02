Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sykes Enterprises to Utah District Court. The complaint, for alleged unpaid commission fees, was filed by attorney Brody Valerga on behalf of Chris Beykirch. The case is 2:23-cv-00092, Beykirch v. Sykes Enterprises.

Utah

February 07, 2023, 5:09 PM