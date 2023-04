New Suit - Contract

Beyel Brothers filed an in rem lawsuit against M/V Monarch Princess on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for docking and other maritime services, was brought by Fowler White Burnett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-14121, Beyel Brothers Inc. v. M/V Monarch Princess.

April 28, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Beyel Brothers, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fowler White Burnett

defendants

M/V Monarch Princess

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute