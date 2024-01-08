John D. Dakmak, Vincent C. Sallan and Jeffrey T. Hewlett from Clark Hill have stepped in to represent Bruce Rosenthal PLLC and attorney Robert Ficano and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 12 in Michigan Eastern District Court by David E. Ghannam PC on behalf of B&D Family Holdings and Sam Beydoun, accuses the defendants of exaggerating and inflating over $310,000 in legal fees for representation in two underlying actions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 4:23-cv-13163, Beydoun et al v. Rosenthal et al.
Michigan
January 08, 2024, 10:22 AM