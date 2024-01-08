Who Got The Work

John D. Dakmak, Vincent C. Sallan and Jeffrey T. Hewlett from Clark Hill have stepped in to represent Bruce Rosenthal PLLC and attorney Robert Ficano and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 12 in Michigan Eastern District Court by David E. Ghannam PC on behalf of B&D Family Holdings and Sam Beydoun, accuses the defendants of exaggerating and inflating over $310,000 in legal fees for representation in two underlying actions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 4:23-cv-13163, Beydoun et al v. Rosenthal et al.

Michigan

January 08, 2024, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

B&D Family Holdings LLC

Sam Beydoun

Plaintiffs

David E Ghannam, P.C.

defendants

Bruce Rosenthal

Bruce Rosenthal PLLC

Legal Advisors LLC

Robert Ficano

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims