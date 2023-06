New Suit - Contract

Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01435, Bey v. DHL et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ra Nu Ra Khuti Amen Bey

defendants

Deutsche Bank

Alexander Wynendts

Anthony Urso

Deutsche Post

DHL

Lady Luck Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract