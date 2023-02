Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against the Board of Trustees of the Carpenters and Joiners Defined Contribution Plan to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Zar El Javon-Martise Thomas Bey. The case is 0:23-cv-00335, Bey v. Board of Trustees of the Carpenters and Joiners Defined Contribution Plan.

Minnesota

February 09, 2023, 7:06 PM