Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoel Rives on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Innovation Ventures to Minnesota District Court. The suit, which claims over $3.2 million in damages, was filed by Honigman and Chestnut Cambrone P.A. on behalf of BevSource. The case is 0:23-cv-02080, BevSource, LLC v. Innovation Ventures, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 11, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

BevSource, LLC

defendants

Innovation Ventures, LLC

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract