New Suit - Class Action

Wells Fargo and other defendants were hit with an ERISA class action Monday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of participants in the Wells Fargo & Co. 401(k) Plan. The suit alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties to plan participants by using dividend income from Wells Fargo preferred stock to meet the bank's employer matching contribution obligations. The suit was filed by Nichols Kaster PLLP; Bailey & Glasser; and Feinberg, Jackson, Worthman & Wasow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02354, Beville et al v. Greatbanc Trust Company et al.