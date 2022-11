New Suit - Employment

UnitedHealth Group and Optum NV were sued Monday in Nevada District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Holman Law Office on behalf of Dr. Silvia Bevilaqua, who contends that she earned a lower salary compared similarly situated coworkers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01925, Bevilaqua v. United Healthcare Services Inc et al.