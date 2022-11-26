Who Got The Work

Cynthia L. Maskol of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Rebecca Metzger Rheinhardt and Trustmark Health Benefits Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 12 in Maryland District Court by Ray Legal Group on behalf of Joyce Beverly, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after submitting a witness statement in connection with her co-worker's ongoing racial discrimination charge against Trustmark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:22-cv-02624, Beverly v. Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc. et al.

Business Services

November 26, 2022, 8:48 AM