Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Beverly Hills Regional Center, which claims underpayment for providing medical services. The case is 2:22-cv-06217, Beverly Hills Regional Center v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.