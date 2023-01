News From Law.com

Upscale wine and spirits distributor Winebow has hired industry veteran Jo Moak to lead its legal department as senior vice president and general counsel. For the last 17 years, Moak has served as general counsel at Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, a trade group that advocates for wine and spirits distributors with state and federal lawmakers and regulatory agencies.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 24, 2023, 2:36 PM