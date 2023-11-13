Wilson Elser partner Arman Nafisi has entered an appearance for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed Sept. 28 in Iowa Northern District Court by Dutton Daniels Hines Kalkhoff Cook & Swanson on behalf of the Estate of Jodie Bevans. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Roberts, is 1:23-cv-00084, Bevans v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
November 13, 2023, 7:42 AM