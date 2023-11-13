Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Arman Nafisi has entered an appearance for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed Sept. 28 in Iowa Northern District Court by Dutton Daniels Hines Kalkhoff Cook & Swanson on behalf of the Estate of Jodie Bevans. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Roberts, is 1:23-cv-00084, Bevans v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 13, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Bevans

Plaintiffs

Dutton Hines Kalkhoff Cook & Swanson PLC

defendants

Cottage Grove Place

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bradley Riley

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute