Who Got The Work

Norton Rose Fulbright partners Michael A. Swartzendruber and James V. Leito IV and associate C. Greer Goss have entered appearances for Southwest Airlines in a pending class action over TSA security fees. The suit, filed Aug. 18 in Texas Northern District Court by Goldstein Borgen Dardarian & Ho and attorney Stephen T. Blackburn, accuses Southwest of failing to refund prepaid TSA fees for unused travel in violation of airline regulations and its passenger contract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, is 3:22-cv-01837, Bevacqua v. Southwest Airlines Co.