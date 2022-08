New Suit - Class Action

Southwest Airlines was hit with a breach-of-contract class action on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit accuses Southwest of failing to refund prepaid TSA fees for unused travel in violation of airline regulations and its own carriage contract. The complaint was filed by Goldstein Borgen Dardarian & Ho and attorney Stephen T. Blackburn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01837, Bevacqua v. Southwest Airlines Co.