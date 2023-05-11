Who Got The Work

Demetrio F. Aspiras III and Mark V. Franco of Drummond Woodsum have stepped in as defense counsel to firearm maker Sig Sauer Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed March 27 in New Hampshire District Court by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky and Douglas Leonard & Garvey on behalf of dozens of firearms users who claim that the defendant's 320 handgun discharges without pulling the trigger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante, is 1:23-cv-00209, Bevacqua et al v. Sig Sauer, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 11:55 AM

