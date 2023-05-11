Who Got The Work

Demetrio F. Aspiras III and Mark V. Franco of Drummond Woodsum have stepped in as defense counsel to firearm maker Sig Sauer Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed March 27 in New Hampshire District Court by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky and Douglas Leonard & Garvey on behalf of dozens of firearms users who claim that the defendant's 320 handgun discharges without pulling the trigger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante, is 1:23-cv-00209, Bevacqua et al v. Sig Sauer, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela Marie Campbell

Anthony Buck

Ashley Renae Higgins

Brian Tennant

Charles Laskey-Castle

Christian Wuollet

Cody Higgins

Cordell Hamilton

Ehren Tennant

Erin Cooper

Heather Dykema

Jennifer Jacuzzi

John McArtor

Johnny Davis

Keri Dawn Cuasito

Leigha Faith Wuollet

Marcos Hernandez

Melvin Rivera

Michael Lingo

Nicola Bevacqua

Paulo Jacuzzi

Rodney Gaston

Rosario McArtor

Russell Dykema

Stephen Fernandez

Timothy Rzasa

Travis Lee McQueen

Wendell Cuasito

William Campbell

Yasmin Rivera

Plaintiffs

Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky

Douglas Leonard & Garvey PC

defendants

Sig Sauer, Inc.

defendant counsels

Drummond Woodsum

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims