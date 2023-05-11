Who Got The Work
Demetrio F. Aspiras III and Mark V. Franco of Drummond Woodsum have stepped in as defense counsel to firearm maker Sig Sauer Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed March 27 in New Hampshire District Court by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky and Douglas Leonard & Garvey on behalf of dozens of firearms users who claim that the defendant's 320 handgun discharges without pulling the trigger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante, is 1:23-cv-00209, Bevacqua et al v. Sig Sauer, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 11, 2023, 11:55 AM
Plaintiffs
- Angela Marie Campbell
- Anthony Buck
- Ashley Renae Higgins
- Brian Tennant
- Charles Laskey-Castle
- Christian Wuollet
- Cody Higgins
- Cordell Hamilton
- Ehren Tennant
- Erin Cooper
- Heather Dykema
- Jennifer Jacuzzi
- John McArtor
- Johnny Davis
- Keri Dawn Cuasito
- Leigha Faith Wuollet
- Marcos Hernandez
- Melvin Rivera
- Michael Lingo
- Nicola Bevacqua
- Paulo Jacuzzi
- Rodney Gaston
- Rosario McArtor
- Russell Dykema
- Stephen Fernandez
- Timothy Rzasa
- Travis Lee McQueen
- Wendell Cuasito
- William Campbell
- Yasmin Rivera
Plaintiffs
- Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky
- Douglas Leonard & Garvey PC
defendants
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims