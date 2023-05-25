Who Got The Work

Taft Stettinius & Hollister partners Richard Hu and Allan T. Slagel and associate Kimberly N. Despas have entered appearances for the City of Chicago and David Brown, Chicago’s former superintendent, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was brought April 10 in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of a slew of Black Lives Matter protesters who allege that Chicago police officers responded to summer 2020 demonstrations with ‘unlawful, retaliatory, and lethal force.’ The suit was filed by the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law; People’s Law Offices; and Shiller Preyar Jarard & Samuels Law Offices at the Westside Justice Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, is 1:23-cv-02247, Betzel et al v. Gallegos et al.

Government

May 25, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexandra Betzel

Miles Bennett Hogerty

Ronald Reed

Sara Engimann

Plaintiffs

People'S Law Office

People'S Law Offices

Hakeem Malik Muhammad

Roderick And Solange Macarthur Justice Center

defendants

#115 S. Mannion

#13262 David Floyd

#14570 Angelo Gallegos

#17643 Michael Wilson

#63 Christopher Bielfeldt

City Of Chicago

Superintendent David Brown

defendant counsels

Borkan & Scahill, Ltd.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation