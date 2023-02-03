New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal USA and Strength of Nature were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing endometrial cancer and other diseases. The court action was filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Zimmerman Reed PLLP; and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Brittany Betts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00101, Betts v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 3:52 PM