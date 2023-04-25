New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Altice USA d/b/a News12 and Robert Rivas Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was brought on behalf of former News12 producer Alicia Bettes, who claims Rivas treated her with hostility and terminated her in retaliation for requesting FMLA leave for doctor's appointments, bereavement, shoulder surgery and COVID-19 infection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03128, Bettes v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 25, 2023, 2:31 PM

