Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Porteous Hainkel & Johnson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and Clarence McGee to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Locke Meredith, Sean Fagan & Associates on behalf of Carmela Bethley. The case is 3:22-cv-01022, Bethley v. McGee et al.