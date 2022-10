Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Church Mutual Insurance to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, for property damage claims, was filed by Mollica Gall Sloan & Sillery on behalf of Bethel Apostolic Church. The case is 2:22-cv-03825, Bethel Apostolic Church v. Church Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 6:16 PM