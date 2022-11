Who Got The Work

Craig T. Dickinson of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Lincare Inc. in a pending employment class action. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed Oct. 4 in New York Eastern District Court by Leeds Brown Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:22-cv-05936, Bethea v. Lincare Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 19, 2022, 11:51 AM