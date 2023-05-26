Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Friday removed a lawsuit against American Music Abroad Honor Bands, Choirs and Orchestras Inc., and Bruce L. Rickert to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Coyle & Morris on behalf of the mother of minor who contends that the defendants wrongfully denied the minor a religious exemption for AMA's COVID-19 vaccination requirement to attend a privately-run music trip to Europe. The case is 2:23-cv-02887, Bethany Ward, on behalf of her minor child B.W. v. American Music Abroad Honor Bands, Choirs And Orchestras, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 26, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Bethany Ward, on behalf of her minor child B.W.

defendants

American Music Abroad Honor Bands, Choirs And Orchestras, Inc.

Bruce L Rickert

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation