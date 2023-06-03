ABB, General Electric, Colfax Corp., Shell, Procter & Gamble and other defendants were hit with asbestos-related tort claims on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Simon Greenstone Panatier PC on behalf of a Alexander and Lynn Betham of New Zealand. The plaintiffs allege that Alexander Betham was exposed to dangerous asbestos fibers while working as a marine engineer and shipyard pipefitter and through personal use of talcum powder products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04681, Betham et al v. Avon Products Inc et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 03, 2023, 12:27 PM