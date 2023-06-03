New Suit - Asbestos Tort

ABB, General Electric, Colfax Corp., Shell, Procter & Gamble and other defendants were hit with asbestos-related tort claims on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Simon Greenstone Panatier PC on behalf of a Alexander and Lynn Betham of New Zealand. The plaintiffs allege that Alexander Betham was exposed to dangerous asbestos fibers while working as a marine engineer and shipyard pipefitter and through personal use of talcum powder products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04681, Betham et al v. Avon Products Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 03, 2023, 12:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Betham

Ms. Lynn Betham

Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC

defendants

ABB, Inc.

Avon Products Inc

General Electric Company

IMO Industries, Inc.

Shell Oil Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Alfa Laval Inc.

Foster Wheeler Energy Corporation

Hayward Tyler, Inc.

Paramount Global f/k/a Viacomcbs Inc. f/k/a CBS Corporation f/k/a Viacom, Inc. successor-by-merger to CBS Corporation f/k/a Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Shell Tankers (U.K.) Limited a/k/a Stuk, a subsidiary of Shell plc

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims