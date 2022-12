Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Sunday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company to California Central District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a theft and vandalism incident, was filed by attorney James K. Sadigh on behalf of Betha Enterprise. The case is 2:22-cv-09168, Betha Enterprise, LLC v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 6:31 AM