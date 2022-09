News From Law.com

In the months after Beth Baldinger of Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman obtained a $10 million settlement in a police excessive force suit, her client has been busy preparing to move out of the nursing home where he has lived for the past eight years. For Xavier Ingram, winning his suit against the Camden County Police Department means he can buy his own home, have it refurbished to meet his needs, and to start a new life.

September 22, 2022, 4:53 PM