News From Law.com

Beth Baldinger was named the Law Journal's Attorney of the Year at the New Jersey Legal Awards. Baldinger, a partner with Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman in Roseland, was honored for her work representing Xavier Ingram, who was paralyzed during an arrest by the Camden County Police Department. Baldinger last year obtained a $10 million settlement for Ingram after a four-week trial in Camden federal court ended in a mistrial.

New Jersey

September 30, 2022, 8:30 AM