New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, was hit with a consumer class action Sunday in California Northern District Court on behalf of individuals who leased or purchased vehicles equipped with engine pistons. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP; the Law Office of Robert L. Starr; and Frontier Law Center, accuses Mercedes-Benz of failing to provide coverage for the component in accordance with the California Emissions Warranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05898, Betancourt v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.