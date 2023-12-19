Who Got The Work

Berger Singerman partner Andrew B. Zelmanowitz has entered an appearance for Maplewood Plaza LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's New Haven Avenue premises, was filed Nov. 3 in Florida Middle District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Rudolph Betancourt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-02133, Betancourt v. Maplewood Plaza LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2023, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Rudolph Betancourt

Plaintiffs

Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates, PLLC

Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates, P.A.

defendants

Maplewood Plaza LLC

Style Wise Inc

defendant counsels

Berger Singerman

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA