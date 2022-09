New Suit

Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, and subsidiary Discount Auto Parts were sued on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged ADA violations. The suit was filed by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Rudolph Betancourt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81482, Betancourt v. Discount Auto Parts Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 22, 2022, 7:44 PM