New Suit

Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, and Discount Auto Parts Inc. were hit with an accessibility lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, brought by attorneys Glenn R. Goldstein and Lauren N. Wassenberg on behalf of Rudolph Betancourt, contends that the defendants' parking lot is not fully accessible for people with physical disabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-14316, Betancourt v. Discount Auto Parts, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2022, 11:37 AM