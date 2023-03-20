Who Got The Work

Jeffrey Spiegel and Joan B. Lopez of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent 206-16 Hollis Ave. Food Corp. d/b/a Compare Foods Supermarket, Teofilo De Jesus and Jose Espinal in a pending collective employment action. The case, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed Feb. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates on behalf of food preparers, cleaners, delivery drivers and stockers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-00779, Betancourt v. 206-16 Hollis Ave. Food Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 20, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Maxwell Alexis Tejeda Betancourt

Plaintiffs

James Patrick Peter O'Donnell

Helen F. Dalton & Associates, P.C.

defendants

206-16 Hollis Ave. Food Corp.

Jose Espinal

Teofilo De Jesus

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations