Jeffrey Spiegel and Joan B. Lopez of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent 206-16 Hollis Ave. Food Corp. d/b/a Compare Foods Supermarket, Teofilo De Jesus and Jose Espinal in a pending collective employment action. The case, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed Feb. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates on behalf of food preparers, cleaners, delivery drivers and stockers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-00779, Betancourt v. 206-16 Hollis Ave. Food Corp. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
March 20, 2023, 6:19 AM