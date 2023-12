News From Law.com

Bestselling authors represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard added Microsoft as a defendant in their suit against OpenAI in the Southern District of New York. The ChatGPT developer is represented by Morrison & Foerster and Latham & Watkins.

December 05, 2023, 2:59 PM

