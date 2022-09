New Suit - Patent

Bestop Inc., a manufacturer of soft tops for Jeep vehicles, filed a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Howard & Howard, asserts six claims of infringement against competing manufacturer MasterTop Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02393, Bestop Inc. v. MasterTop Inc.

Automotive

September 16, 2022, 4:59 PM