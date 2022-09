New Suit - Contract

Tucker Ellis filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of flooring provider Bestlaminate. The complaint targets SoftwareHut for allegedly failing to complete a contract to update the plaintiff's website and e-commerce platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01672, Bestlaminate, Inc. v. SoftwareHut, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

September 19, 2022, 6:03 PM