New Suit - Contract

Best Western International filed a franchise lawsuit against OP Hotel LLC and David Nedunilam on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid franchise fees, was filed by Papetti Samuels Weiss McKirgan. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01166, Best Western International Inc. v. OP Hotel LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 23, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Best Western International Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Papetti Samuels Weiss Mckirgan LLP

defendants

David Nedunilam

Op Hotel LLC

Unknown Nedunilam

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract