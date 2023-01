New Suit - Contract

Best Western International filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The complaint, brought by Papetti Samuels Weiss McKirgan, arises from a membership agreement entered into by ADMJM OPI1 LLC and other defendants. Best Western seeks damages for the defendants' cancellation of the agreement in favor of a competing hotel brand. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00159, Best Western International Incorporated v. Admjm Opi1 LLC et al.