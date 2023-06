Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against the Hackett Group to California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by the Baker Law Group on behalf of a former sales executive. The case is 3:23-cv-01153, Best v. Hackett Group Inc.

California

June 21, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

William Best

Plaintiffs

Baker Law Group, LLP

defendants

Does 1 through 10

The Hackett Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination