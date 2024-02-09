Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, Law Firm: DLA Piper | L...

News From Law.com

The 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards were announced on Jan. 29, honoring the most cutting-edge innovation in the legal industry from law firms, in-house legal departments, legal technology providers and ALSPs. Here, Bennett Borden, Partner and Chief Data Scientist at DLA Piper, this year's winner for Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, Law Firm, answers questions about how the legal tech industry is evolving, the challenges it faces, what innovation means and more.

AI & Automation

February 09, 2024, 1:47 PM

nature of claim: /