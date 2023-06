News From Law.com

Rose Jones, a partner with King & Spalding's Atlanta office, was honored for her mentorship both inside and outside the firm. "She offers advice that is never demeaning and is always constructive. Rose is also an asset not only to the firm, but as a lawyer in her community. She is deeply involved in pro bono and charitable activities and tries to instill this passion in others as well," an Atlanta staff attorney said in her nominator essay.

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:12 AM

