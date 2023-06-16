Best Mentor: Kimberly Barone Baden | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Kimberly Barone Baden, a member with Motley Rice's Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, office, was honored for her mentorship within the firm. "Kimberly took the time to get to know my desires, my concerns and hesitations, my strengths and my weaknesses," Motley Rice attorney Ann E. Rice Ervin said in Baden's nominator essay. "This was something I did not expect as a young lawyer; however, it is exactly how Kimberly operates. She helps anyone achieve their goals and broaden their horizons."

South Carolina

June 16, 2023, 8:09 AM

