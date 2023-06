News From Law.com

Jon Jordan, a counsel with King & Spalding's Atlanta office, was honored for his mentorship within the firm. "He often helps his mentees reach the right result on their own by asking thought-provoking questions, but he is always there to guide them to the right answer," according to his nominator essay. "Jon is so well known for his mentoring that he was recently honored by all of King & Spalding as a mentor of the year."

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:13 AM

