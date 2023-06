News From Law.com

Johanna Jumper, a partner with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings' Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi, offices, was honored for her mentorship within the firm. "Johanna is always quick to reach out to see if I have any questions on the work that I am doing, life practicing at a large law firm and to see whether I have any questions or concerns that she could help address," Bradley Arant associate Grant Williamson said in her nominator essay.

Mississippi

June 16, 2023, 8:14 AM

