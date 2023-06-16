Best Mentor: Jocelyn Mallette | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Jocelyn Mallette, a partner with McGuireWoods' Raleigh, North Carolina, office, was honored for her mentorship both inside and outside the firm. She was "the first Black woman student body president at her high school to being one of only nine Black women to graduate from her class of 976 at the U.S. Air Force Academy," according to her nominator essay. As an Air Force veteran and former Judge Advocate General's Corps prosecutor, Mallette has mentored a variety of lawyers.

North Carolina

June 16, 2023, 8:15 AM

