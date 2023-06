News From Law.com

Denise Gunter is the managing partner of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough's Winston-Salem office, serves as one of its two chief diversity partners and is on the firm's nine-member executive committee. According to her nominator essay, she was honored for mentoring Nelson Mullins' younger lawyers while keeping a full schedule as an antitrust attorney.

North Carolina

June 16, 2023, 8:10 AM

