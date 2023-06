News From Law.com

Daniel Huynh, a partner with Morris, Manning & Martin's offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., was honored for his mentorship both inside and outside the firm. "Dan Huynh, who co-chairs MMM's IP Litigation Group, began leading MMM's Diversity Initiative three years ago. But he mentored many more young people before that. In fact, his estimate that he mentored 30 to 40 people is probably low," according to his nominator essay.

District of Columbia

June 16, 2023, 8:11 AM

