Courtney Noce, a shareholder with Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office, was honored for her mentorship within the firm. "Courtney's practice focuses on U.S. business immigration, compliance and enforcement actions, and global immigration, areas that don't necessarily have an absolute strategy on how to approach matters," according to her nominator essay. "Courtney has acted as a great source of advice when guiding colleagues struggling with uncertainty."

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:16 AM

