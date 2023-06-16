Best Mentor: Adria Perez | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Adria Perez, a partner with Kilpatrick Townsend's Atlanta office, was honored for her mentorship both inside and outside the firm. "As a Hispanic female partner in a global firm, Adria has made it her mission to level the playing field for attorneys from underrepresented groups," according to her nominator essay. "… Over the years, Adria has personally mentored dozens of younger attorneys—both formally and informally—helping them navigate career and personal obstacles."

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:17 AM

